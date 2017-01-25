Wait, the Timberwolves are in a playo...

Wait, the Timberwolves are in a playoff race?

Read more: Star Tribune

Going into this season, there were two schools of thought about the Timberwolves and how they might fare: 1) their young core would take some time to develop under Tom Thibodeau, and in a competitive Western Conference it would be hard for the Wolves to rack up victories; 2) their emerging Big Three scorers would take enough of a step forward that Minnesota would have a real shot to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The Timberwolves limped to an 11-26 start this year, owing to a combination of close losses, nights when they looked completely checked out and the growing pains of young players learning under a demanding veteran coach.

