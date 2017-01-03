Towns, Rubio lead Timberwolves over M...

Towns, Rubio lead Timberwolves over Mavericks, 101-92

9 hrs ago Read more: Calhoun Times

Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

