Timberwolves' Zach LaVine out with hip injury

Minnesota guard Zach LaVine sat out the Timberwolves' game Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets because of a left hip contusion. LaVine was injured Monday night in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's game against Dallas.

