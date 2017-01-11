Timberwolves' Zach LaVine out with hip injury
Minnesota guard Zach LaVine sat out the Timberwolves' game Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets because of a left hip contusion. LaVine was injured Monday night in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's game against Dallas.
