Timberwolves-Lynx owner increases investment in Target Center renovations by at least $9 million
The price tag on the Target Center renovations increased to at least $138 million with the addition of at least $9 million from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner, the professional basketball teams announced in a news release Tuesday. The overhaul of Target Center has been underway for months and is expected to be finished sometime this year with the final work being done on concourses, the seating bowl and restrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC