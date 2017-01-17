Timberwolves-Lynx owner increases investment in Target Center renovations by at least $9 million

The price tag on the Target Center renovations increased to at least $138 million with the addition of at least $9 million from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner, the professional basketball teams announced in a news release Tuesday. The overhaul of Target Center has been underway for months and is expected to be finished sometime this year with the final work being done on concourses, the seating bowl and restrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.