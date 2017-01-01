Timberwolves' Kris Dunn pulls out old high school trick to blow by defender
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn lays the ball up over Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier during the first half. Kris Dunn dug back into his high school bag of tricks to electrify the Target Center crowd on Sunday night during the Timberwolves' loss to Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC