Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was put to the test against Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

Video : Locker-room video after the Wolves trailed the 76ers by 26 in the third quarter, tied the score with 1.6 seconds left and lost on Robert Covington's falling alley-oop with 0.2 seconds left. That is, except when young Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns defended rookie Sixers center Joel Embiid with the game on the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.