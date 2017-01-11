Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng becoming a...

Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng becoming a king of the midrange jumper

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

He has made his living, and his money, from the midrange - the jumper near the top of the arc, just inside the three-point line, much like a certain former Timberwolves forward. "It's an interesting thing because we had Garnett in Boston for a number of years, and his range was at the top of the key and that shot was like a layup to him and it was a high percentage," Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 8 Parden Pard 1
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Dec 26 Go Blue Forever 1
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec '16 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,232 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC