Timberwolves gain roster flexibility after waiving John Lucas III
The Timberwolves have an open roster spot after the team announced it waived veteran guard John Lucas III on Saturday. The often inactive 34-year-old guard made the team on a training-camp invitation but served in more of a mentoring role for the young Wolves this season.
