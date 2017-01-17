This play the Cavaliers are obsessed with works far more often than it should
It's called "UCLA Seal," and the Cavaliers use it when they surround Kyrie Irving and LeBron James with three spot-up shooters. The Cavaliers are one of the few teams in the NBA that can pick teams apart without running anything fancy on offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC