Stan Van Gundy to Reggie Jackson: "We're not trading you for Ricky Rubio"
It was rumored this week that the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were mulling a trade that would send Ricky Rubio to Michigan and Reggie Jackson to Minnesota. Now, Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy says that isn't happening.
