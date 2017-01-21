The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol for Saturday night's game against the Cavaliers Spurs missing Parker, Gasol for matchup against Cavaliers The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol for Saturday night's game against the Cavaliers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kcKhfH CLEVELAND - The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol when they face the Cavaliers on Saturday night. Parker was expected to play after being scratched Thursday with a sore left foot.

