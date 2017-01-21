Spurs missing Parker, Gasol for matchup against Cavaliers
CLEVELAND - The San Antonio Spurs will be without starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol when they face the Cavaliers on Saturday night. Parker was expected to play after being scratched Thursday with a sore left foot.
