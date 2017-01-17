Sources: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a "bridge" guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who'll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.
