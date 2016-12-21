Sixers-Wolves Preview: JoJo vs KAT Pa...

Sixers-Wolves Preview: JoJo vs KAT Part II

The Philadelphia 76ers return from their annual Disney On Ice road trip with another victory and several hours of bowling-inspired team chemistry. An intriguing matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves now awaits back at The Center, with the second clash between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid set to highlight League Pass streams across the nation.

