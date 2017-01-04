Shooting advice for Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio -- be selfish?
It hasn't gotten any better this season, as his field goal percentage is mere ticks off his career low and he's shooting the three at a 28 percent clip, the second worst three-point percentage of his career, which is hard to fathom considering Rubio has taken more than half of his three-point attempts from the corner - the most-efficient shot in the league. Shooting has been Rubio's primary problem for the duration of his six-year career, and Rubio detractors are flustered the passing-wizard point guard can't just fix it.
