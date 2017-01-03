Rockets ride Harden triple-double to victory
James Harden recorded his 11th triple-double and the Houston Rockets rode a late run in the second quarter into a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Toyota Center, Harden finished with 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and the Rockets needed his production after Charlotte mounted an incredible fourth-quarter rally into the lead. After Rockets reserve forward Corey Brewer sank a 3-pointer for a 108-90 lead with just over eight minutes left, the Hornets responded with a 21-2 rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC