Rockets ride Harden triple-double to victory

James Harden recorded his 11th triple-double and the Houston Rockets rode a late run in the second quarter into a 121-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Toyota Center, Harden finished with 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and the Rockets needed his production after Charlotte mounted an incredible fourth-quarter rally into the lead. After Rockets reserve forward Corey Brewer sank a 3-pointer for a 108-90 lead with just over eight minutes left, the Hornets responded with a 21-2 rally.

