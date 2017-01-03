President Obama's advice for the Timberwolves: Play better defense
Taking advantage of an office day in the nation's capital, the Timberwolves paid a visit to the White House, where they got to briefly meet with the President. And Obama didn't hold anything back during this short visit, jokingly poking fun at the Timberwolves porous defense.
