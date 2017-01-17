Pick-and-Roll Offense: Finding Space in Minnesota
Karl-Anthony Towns is among a new breed of center: Full-sized bigs who can stretch the floor as well as score in the paint. Kristaps Porzingis, Brook Lopez, DeMarcus Cousins, Serge Ibaka, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Marc Gasol are allowing their teams to reap the benefits of being able to play their tallest player major minutes on the perimeter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC