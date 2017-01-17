Pick-and-Roll Offense: Finding Space in Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns is among a new breed of center: Full-sized bigs who can stretch the floor as well as score in the paint. Kristaps Porzingis, Brook Lopez, DeMarcus Cousins, Serge Ibaka, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Marc Gasol are allowing their teams to reap the benefits of being able to play their tallest player major minutes on the perimeter.

