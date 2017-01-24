Phoenix Suns face Minnesota Timberwol...

Phoenix Suns face Minnesota Timberwolves in Battle of Youth

Season Series - Timberwolves lead 2-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 67-37 Last Matchup - December 19, 2016 Minnesota won 115-108 Suns' Last Game - Win over Toronto Raptors 115-103 Timberwolves' Last Game - Win over Denver Nuggets 111-108 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.1 Opp PTS/G: 111.5 Timberwolves' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 103.3 Opp PTS/G: 104.4 The Phoenix Suns came off of a brief three game road trip feeling pretty good after going 2-1, while finishing the trip off with a pretty convincing victory over the Eastern Conference's second best team, the Toronto Raptors. The Suns are now 10-6 v the East and 5-23 against the West.

