Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota T...

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview, odds,...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Welcome to Loud City

An intrepid Oklahoma City Thunder squad begins the first leg of a winding road-journey tonight vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota sports a rather modest 13-26 record, the T-wolves' latest on-court progression belies such unflattering numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Welcome to Loud City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 8 Parden Pard 1
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Dec 26 Go Blue Forever 1
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec '16 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,902 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC