NBA on ESPN Betting Preview: Clevelan...

NBA on ESPN Betting Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Maddux Sports Blog

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference at 28-9 overall with a 10-6 mark on the road where it will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the second-half of an ESPN double-header on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM . The Cavaliers have won seven of its past 10 SU, and are 3.5 point favorites in Portland where the Trail Blazers have posted a 10-8 record this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 8 Parden Pard 1
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Dec 26 Go Blue Forever 1
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Dec '16 Newt G s Next Wife 17
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC