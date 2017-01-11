NBA on ESPN Betting Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers
The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference at 28-9 overall with a 10-6 mark on the road where it will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the second-half of an ESPN double-header on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM . The Cavaliers have won seven of its past 10 SU, and are 3.5 point favorites in Portland where the Trail Blazers have posted a 10-8 record this season.
