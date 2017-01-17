Mavericks edge Bulls 99-98 for 3rd straight win

Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade goes up for a dunk over Dallas Mavericks' Devin Harris and Dorian Finney-Smith as teammate Bobby Portis watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Bulls' Doug McDermott, center, is pressured by Dallas Mavericks' Devin Harris and J.J. Barea during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.