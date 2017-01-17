Mark Cuban understands conflicted feelings among fans but Mavs show they have too much fight to tank
In the Star Wars movies, Luke Skywalker could always feel the conflict going on with Darth Vader and others from the dark side. Which, of course, brings us to Mark Cuban, who understands the attitude clash going on in the heads of Mavericks fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 8
|Parden Pard
|1
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC