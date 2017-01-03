Love, Irving set to return to Cavs' lineup against Nets
Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving are expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup for their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Love missed a loss to Chicago on Wednesday and was limited in the previous game after suffering from food poisoning on New Year's Day.
