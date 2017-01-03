LeBron James is certain Kyle Korver will shoot even better with the Cavaliers
Kyle Korver is joining the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers , and they can't wait for him to start firing away. The Cavaliers' trade with the Atlanta Hawks hasn't been officially completed yet, but they know exactly what he will bring to the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Dec 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec '16
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC