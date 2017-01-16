Last chance to vote for 2017 NBA All-Star game starters

NBA fans will have until Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET to vote for who they want to start in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 66th NBA All-Star Game.

