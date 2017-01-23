Kris Dunn, Tyus Jones display Timberwolves' point guard depth

Dunn was just two games into his rookie season when he was thrust into the starting lineup after Ricky Rubio went down with a sprained elbow. Dunn started five games in Rubio's stead but never played 30 minutes in any of those games, was on court for fewer than 20 minutes in the final two games in that span, and scored a total of 22 points on 28 percent shooting.

