Kevin Love's MRI reveals no structural damage to lower back; will...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love underwent an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Monday, which revealed no structural damage to his lower back. Love, who was held out of the second half of Sunday's game against Oklahoma City because of back spasms, has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
