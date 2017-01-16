Kevin Love: Hard to tell if Warriors ...

Kevin Love: Hard to tell if Warriors are better, but they will improve

11 hrs ago

Kevin Love knows what it's like to add his talents to an already-talented team. So the Cavaliers forward can tell that the Warriors will only improve as they gel more with Kevin Durant.

