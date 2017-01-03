Kevin Garnett will reunite with Doc R...

Kevin Garnett will reunite with Doc Rivers as part of Clippers' staff

Since retiring from the NBA in September, Kevin Garnett has become a fixture on TNT's "Inside the NBA," where he r egularly offers up his insight and analysis. But Garnett still has that desire to be a bit more hands-on with the NBA , which is why he has accepted an offer to become a consultant with the Clippers .

