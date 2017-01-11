Kevin Garnett reunites with Doc Rivers as big man consultant
Kevin Garnett has joined the Los Angeles Clippers as a consultant to help with the team's big men four months after ending his 21-year NBA career. The move reunites Garnett with Doc Rivers, his former coach in Boston where they won the 2008 NBA championship together, as well as former Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass.
