Iowa Energy Basketball Team to be Purchased by Minnesota Timberwolves
According to a press release from the NBA Development League, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and the League announced Taylor's intent to purchase majority ownership in the Iowa team. The transaction is still subject to finalization, and would make Minnesota the 18th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League affiliate.
