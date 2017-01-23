Iowa Energy Basketball Team to be Pur...

Iowa Energy Basketball Team to be Purchased by Minnesota Timberwolves

7 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

According to a press release from the NBA Development League, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and the League announced Taylor's intent to purchase majority ownership in the Iowa team. The transaction is still subject to finalization, and would make Minnesota the 18th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League affiliate.

