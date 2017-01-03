Harden's triple-double leads Rockets to 9th straight win
Harden had 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his second straight triple-double and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win. "There's not enough good words in the English dictionary that can describe what he's been doing," Charlotte's Marvin Williams said.
