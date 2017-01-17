Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs

Rudy Gobert had career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds, including one on his missed free throw in overtime that led to the tying 3-pointer by Joe Johnson, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 on Friday night. Gobert had just missed both of his free throw attempts with 1:50 left, but the second one ricocheted right back to him.

