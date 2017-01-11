Game #39: Wolves vs. Rockets Preview

Game #39: Wolves vs. Rockets Preview

10 hrs ago Read more: Canis Hoopus

Why: As Grammy-award winner and friend of the site Drake once famously said, the Wolves are "out here looking for revenge." The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome back the Houston Rockets tonight for their final match-up at the Target Center this season If you're wondering how their first contest with the Rockets went back in December, or if your New Year's Resolution was to forget all terrible things that occurred back in 2016, let me bring you up to speed: The Wolves held the league's second-highest scoring team to 81 points in 46 minutes.

