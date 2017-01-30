DeAndre Jordan considering doing dunk contest

The NBA is still looking to fill out its roster of contestants for the Slam Dunk Contest, which is less than three weeks away, and the league has reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. Jordan, who will be in New Orleans for his first All-Star game appearance, said he's considering doing the dunk contest, according to ESPN's Jovan Buha .

