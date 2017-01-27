Crunch! Karl-Anthony Towns' dad injur...

Crunch! Karl-Anthony Towns' dad injured by Timberwolves mascot

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

The most unfortunate event of Thursday night at Target Center had nothing to do with the Timberwolves' loss to the Pacers. But soon after, the Associated Press' Jon Krawczynski caught up with Karl Towns Sr., father of Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Fri Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Thu Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC