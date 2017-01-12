Cowboys game will likely start after ...

Cowboys game will likely start after the Mavericks end their game

11 hrs ago

Initially, the Mavs were slated to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center. But since the Dallas Cowboys are hosting a divisional playoff game up the freeway in Arlington against the Green Bay Packers at 3:40 p.m., that's a big problem from the Mavs' perspective.

