Covington's buzzer-beater lifts 76ers over Timberwolves

Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass set up by Embiid's screen with 0.2 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 93-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. With everyone on the Minnesota bench to the fans in the last row expecting Embiid to get the ball, he instead set the high screen on Andrew Wiggins that helped free Covington for the acrobatic winner .

