Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: start time, tv info, preview

It's like Christmas! Except in this instance, Christmas means that a really good shooter named Kyle Korver should be suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, which isn't as sexy, but it's still really cool anyway. To my knowledge, Korver hasn't gotten to practice with the team yet as they received the day off, but Korver has already made an appearance on the Cavaliers roster's savvy social media presence.

