Cavs coach says Kevin Love has lost 10 pounds after getting food poisoning from bad sea bass

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Love was going through a bout of food poisoning after leaving midway through the fourth quarter in the Cavaliers' 90-86 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Love played 24 minutes Monday night before exiting the game, scoring 12 points and pulling in 11 rebounds, albeit on 5-of-19 shooting.

