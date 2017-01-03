Cavs add depth with shooter Korver
Two days after agreeing to the deal, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a trade with Atlanta for Kyle Korver, one of the league's best three-point shooters, who will be able to spot up on the perimeter and wait for LeBron James to pass him the ball. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, a 14-year veteran whose ability to come off screens and deep range challenges defenses.
