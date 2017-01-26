Cavaliers Podcast: State of the Cavs, Carmelo Anthony trade rumors and more

On today's episode, host Chris Manning is joined by FTS staff writer and 120 Sports' Carter Rodriguez to talk about the current state of the Cavs, LeBron James' recent comments, the Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade rumors, possible roster additions and more. For those who were wondering, every episode of 'Locked on Cavaliers' is now available on iTunes and on Stitcher.

