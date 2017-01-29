Cavaliers All-Star Love out with back spasms Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against Oklahoma City with back spasms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGLzlG The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots - three 3-pointers - in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

