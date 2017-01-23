Andrew Wiggins beats the buzzer to give Wolves a win in Phoenix
Timberwolves young star Andrew Wiggins survived both a mob scene and a crucial missed free throw on Tuesday night in Phoenix, where his shot from the right corner as time expired gave the Wolves a 112-111 victory over the Suns. Wiggins missed one of two free throws with 12.1 seconds left while Suns forward P.J. Tucker made both of his with 6.3 seconds left, but that one missed point became moot when Wiggins' desperation shot as the clock ticked out found net.
