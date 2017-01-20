After years and years, Clippers' Marr...

After years and years, Clippers' Marreese Speights finds his three-point shooting touch

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Clippers center Marreese Speights gestures after hitting a three-point shot against Oklahoma City on Jan. 16. Marreese Speights attempted 141 three-point shots in 571 games during his first seven NBA seasons, making 43 of them for a 30.5% accuracy rate. In 44 games in his first season with the Clippers , the 6-foot-10 reserve forward has shot more threes than he did in the previous seven years combined, making 61 of them for a 39.1% accuracy rate.

