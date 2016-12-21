Wolves' big man Gorgui Dieng is also glue guy
Gorgui Dieng sticks to opponents' big men; next up is DeMarcus Cousins. Dieng's versatility enables him to cover players near the basket and far from it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Fri
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Dec 2
|Newt G s Next Wife
|17
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Ron Paul backers land big venue for counter-con... (Jul '08)
|Jan '15
|Bob Vondruska
|53
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC