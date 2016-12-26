Timberwolves Wrap: Blowout win over the Hawks
Once again, the Timberwolves played well on the second part of a back-to-back set and defeated the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in five days. After being dominated by the Thunder in Oklahoma City just 24 hours prior , the Timberwolves are now 4-2 on the second night of back-to-back games, with one of their losses coming on the road to the Golden State Warriors.
