Timberwolves to increase pace of play?

It only makes sense that the Timberwolves should be playing at a fast pace this season given the athletes on the team, but that hasn't always been the case. The Timberwolves starting lineup features a pair of athletic wing players that have yet to turn 22 years of age in Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine , plus an above-average seven-footer with the handles of a guard in Karl-Anthony Towns .

