Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich, family host Christmas dinner for families in need
Minnesota Timberwolves center Cole Aldrich, right, and his wife, Britt, left, hosted a Christmas dinner for a few families with children, found through the Salvation Army, on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Mayo Clinic Square. Cole's immediate family was in attendance, as was Britt's.
