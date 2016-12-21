Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku opts for gran...

Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku opts for granny-style free throws in debut

Read more: ABC News

Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku made his NBA debut on Monday night by scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds in eight fourth quarter minutes of a 131-115 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns . Hall of Famer Rick Barry was the last NBA player to attempt underhanded free throws in a game on a regular basis.

