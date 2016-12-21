Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku opts for granny-style free throws in debut
Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku made his NBA debut on Monday night by scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds in eight fourth quarter minutes of a 131-115 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns . Hall of Famer Rick Barry was the last NBA player to attempt underhanded free throws in a game on a regular basis.
